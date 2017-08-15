RAGGED ISLAND & EXUMA M.P ON B.O.B BAILOUT

Progressive Liberal Party Shadow Minister of Finance, Financial Services and Industry Chester Cooper is supporting the Minnis administration's proposed $166 million bailout of the Bank of the Bahamas' non-perming loans, pledging to take a bi-partisan approach on the matter. Cooper however called out the present government for "marching recklessly against the establishement of Resolve Bahamas, that was created by the Christie Administration.

He says they now appear to have seen the light, as they walk back what he calls a "harmful position, and fully support the PLP's policy for BOB's recovery." The Member of Parliament for Ragged Island and Exuma says the Bank of the Bahamas is in the financial straights it is in because of what happened over several administrations, adding that Bahamian taxpayers will ultimately be on the hook for the money, and the $100 million transferred under the previous administration.

While he looks forward to debating the proposed transfer in parliament, Cooper warned that the continued bailout of the Bank of the Bahamas by the Government, on the backs of taxpayers is untenable in the long-term. He says now that there is bi-partisan support because B.O.B is viewed as important to the nation's well-being, confidence in the bank will hopefully be restored to prevent the need for further interventions.

The opposition member of parliament says he also looks forwards to the bank's turnaround strategy, path to profitability and delievery of systems that will enhance customer service and improve management.