R.B.D.F RECRUITS COMPLETE NEW ENTRY TRAINING

A total of 75 marines were officially welcomed into the Royal Bahamas Defence Force on November 18, 2016, after completing 19 weeks of intensive training. The Passing Out Parade (POP) ceremony for New Entry 54 Woman Entry 23 took place at the Coral Harbour Base. The parade was inspected by the Honourable Dr. Bernard Nottage, Minister of National Security, who also delivered the keynote address.

The New Entry squad showcased physical training and displayed military drills.