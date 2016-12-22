R.B.D.F MARINES RECEIVE TOP AWARDS

Several outstanding marines from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force were recognized for their dedication and devotion to duty during the Force’s Annual Christmas Carol service at Coral Harbour Base. Receiving the Defence Force’s top award as Marine of the year was Marine Seaman Michael Williamson from the Squadron Department, who received the Leon Smith Award. This trophy is in honor of the first Bahamian Commander Defence Force, who headed the Defence Force from 1983 –1997. Commodore (Retired) Leon Smith and his wife Mrs. Smith, were in attendance to present the award.

Leading Woman Marine Denise Oliver from the Training Department was the 1 st runner-up and Able Seaman Rodney Adderley from the Military Police and Force Protection Department received the 2 nd runner-up trophy. Marines from the various departments of the Defence Force were also recognized

as overall winners in their respective departments.This festive occasion serves as a time of reflection and thanks for the Officers and Marines. Defence Force Chaplain, Reverend Prince Bodie challenged those in attendance not to miss out on the greatest opportunity during this season. As he recounted the Christmas story, he encouraged them all to make room in their hearts for the Christ child.

Captain Tellis Bethel, Commander Defence Force (Acting) encouraged the Officers and Marines to stay focused on the tasks ahead, and congratulated them for a productive and rewarding year. In thanking the hardworking members of the Force, he reminded them to rise to the challenge ahead, and to continue making a positive impact for the betterment of our nation.

RBDF Photo shows: Marine Seaman Michael Williamson receiving his plaque for overall Defence Force Marine of the Year from Commodore (Retired) Leon Smith during the Annual Christmas Carol

service. From left: Acting Lieutenant Commander Omarv Saunders, Captain Coral Harbour Captain Clyde

Sawyer, Commodore (Retired) Leon Smith, Marine Seaman Michael Williamson and Captain Tellis

Bethel, Commander Defence Force (Acting).