R.B.D.F ACTING COMMANDER ROLLS OUT NATIONWIDE PEACE PLAN

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force unveiled its newest tool for promoting peace within our communities today through its Ambassador of Peace (AOP) Programme, a brainchild of Captain Tellis Bethel, Commander Defence Force (Acting). A fitting launching pad, the program was unveiled at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s 37th Anniversary Church Service hosted at the Church of God of Prophecy Tabernacle, East Street.

The program was launched in presence of the Governor General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Bernard J. Nottage, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon Keith Bell, foreign diplomats as well as members of local and international security forces and other distinguished guests.

The pin was presented before a packed church by the youngest male and female within the Defence Force, Marine Seaman Justin Stuart and Woman Marine Nyiesha Ferguson, who were escorted by two Rangers, Joseph Smith and Alendria Russell. Captain Bethel explains that the newly launched program demonstrates the Defence Force's commitment towards guarding The Bahamas' heritage of peace. The Ambassador of Peace program is a nation-wide initiative that will also play a pivotal role in a global outreach with its message of peace. Ambassadors of Peace are individuals or business entities across all sectors of society, who have committed themselves to engaging in random acts of kindness that promote peace throughout our communities. Acts of kindness may include any activity, regardless of the size, that promotes good health, improves the quality of our environment and demonstrates care for the betterment of others.

Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling became the first recipient of the Ambassador of Peace pin in recognition of her commitment to promoting the ideals of peace. Persons or business establishments who demonstrate their commitment to the ideals of peace will receive turquoise ribbons or pins (or plaques with turquoise ribbons engraved on them). The turquoise color represents the world renowned waters of The Bahamas that often remind Bahamians and visitors of peace. This latest undertaking by the Defence Force will be coordinated by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Rangers, the youth arm of the Force, headed by the Force's Rangers Director, Lieutenant Delvonne Duncombe. In "Guarding Our Heritage," The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to piloting innovative strategic missions, like the Ambassador of Peace Program, to create a more peaceful Bahamas for locals and visitors.