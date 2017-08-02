R.B.C CLOSES IN BIMINI

By ZNS News, Aug 2 2017 6:00AM
The Royal Bank of Canada closed the doors to its bimini branch today. scores of residents waited in line outside the bank today, seeking to tie up last minute business. residents did not take the move well, as it meant the end to the island's only banking service of 60 years. deputy prime minister and minister of finance, the Hon. Peter Turnquest says the government is working to remedy the situation but he notes that the move by RBC represents a change in the banking sector that is technology driven. meantime, the Bank of the Bahamas is making preparations to provide service on the island as the lone commercial bank. managing direct of B.O.B Renee Davis told ZNS News that B.O.B is in the planning stage of seeking to start operations in there.
