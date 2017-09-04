PURITY BAKERY HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS

Bread is one of those items everyone wants on hand when waiting out a Hurricane and today many Bahamians flocked to the Purity Bakery Outlet on Market Street to purchase baked goods. Administrator Sonia Marshall assures that the company is in full preparation mode and will work to meet customer demands. However, it might just surprise you how much bread was sold this morning alone.

Marshall says "we've sold in excess of 30,000 loaves of bread locally and shipping customers for the day. We've shipped out quite a few and we have them in all of our locations. Our major super markets, our restaurants, and so forth. We're in production now as we speak and like I said, we'd be producing around the clock, we going to be producing all of our product mix up until Wednesday and going forward we'd just be producing our three major items which is the Roman Meal, the Special Blend and the Golden Whey".