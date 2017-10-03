PUBLIC WORKS STAFF URGED TO COMMIT TO INTEGRITY AND EFFICIENCY

The Hon. Desmond Bannister, Minister of Public Works, has appealed to staff within his Ministry to commit to integrity and efficiency as they join him in the quest to improve infrastructure and make The Bahamas beautiful again. Minister Bannister addressed “real” issues during an Employee of the Year Awards Luncheon informing employees that each of them is important in the task and that he will be counting on every single person in the Ministry. Eighteen employees who were nominated for the position of Employee of the Year were recognized at the British Colonial Hilton, September 29, 2017. William Brown, of the Architectural Section, emerged the winner.

Minister Bannister remarked that throughout recent years a trend has developed in which many have become disheartened, dispassionate and disillusioned in an environment of mediocrity at extraordinary levels. It is imperative for the reality to be addressed. “I admonish you to work as your theme suggests in a spirit of excellence in your respective areas of responsibility. I urge you to execute your tasks expeditiously, set daily goals, plan, prioritize and take pride in the delivery of quality service to our people. “During the upcoming year I will be pushing many of you like you have never been pushed before. “There will also be many changes in the Ministry. When these things happen please don’t get upset with the Minister. Bear with me, work with me and I guarantee you that very soon this entire country will appreciate that the Ministry of Public Works has the most exceptional staff in the public service,” he said.

He informed the nominees that their efforts and merits have not gone unnoticed and they should consider themselves “champions.” He paid tribute to them for opting to rise above the status quo and mediocrity.

On behalf of Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis, his Cabinet colleagues and the Bahamian people, Minister Bannister thanked the nominees for their outstanding service. The nominees are: Ritchie Alcie, Seth Apau, Jody Bootle, William Brown, Samuel Cox, Edgar Fernander, Anthony Fowler, Thomas Frazier, Carolee Lightbourne, Joseph Lightbourne, Bertram Mackey, James Pratt, Elvis Reckley, Deon Robinson, Sandra Rolle, Robert Seymour, Orlando Strachan and Sharon Stubbs.