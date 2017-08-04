PRESS STATEMENT

Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis Prime Minister

Commonwealth of the Bahamas 4 August 2017

The Passing of Sir Geoffrey Johnstone, KCMG

On behalf of the Government of the Bahamas, and on my own behalf and that of my wife Patricia, I extend condolences to Lady Johnstone and to the family and friends of Sir Geoffrey Johnstone, who passed away today.

Sir Geoffrey was a noted attorney of many years, who was a partner at Higgs and Johnson beginning in 1952, retiring from the firm in 1998. He was past President of the Bahamas Bar Association.

Sir Geoffrey was a nation-builder, who loved his country and served the Bahamas in both public and private life. I express gratitude for his service to the Bahamas and to the Free National Movement.

He was a former cabinet minister and served as a Member of Parliament for 10 years. He briefly served as Leader of the Opposition. He became a longstanding and dedicated member of the Free National Movement.

He served as Chairman of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas and as Deputy to the Governor General. He also acted as Governor General on a number of occasions.

He served as non-resident Ambassador to Chile, Argentina and Uruguay. He also served as an Elder at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Kirk beginning in 1962.