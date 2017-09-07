POLICING DURING HURRICANE IRMA

Acting Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson telling the media yesterday that he had yet to receive reports of looting during the storm anywhere throughout the Bahamas. Police officers nationwide were out in full force during the storm to maintain law and order and the Acting Police Commissioner is satisfied their operation was successful. Fergusons says "even during the course of the night and evening we arrested persons with firearms, we arrested persons yesterday who have committed an armed robbery and recovered another weapon so I think we did extremely well and that was consistent throughout The Bahamas where we had the officers up and about throughout the night and we heard from all of them during the course of the night. Our electronic telecommunication system worked extremely well, our radio sets worked extremely well which has proven top of the line. So, I'm extremely pleased with all levels of the police force during this storm.