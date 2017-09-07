POLICE GUN SEIZURE

By ZNS News, Sep 11 2017 8:33PM
Police Officers seizing an illegal handgun out of the hands of two criminals. Reports are that shortly after 5.30 pm, officers assigned to the Selective Enforcement Team were on routine patrol in Union Village when they intercepted a Honda vehicle occupied by two males. The two males and the vehicle were then searched. During the search, a .45 Taurus Handgun containing 10 rounds of ammunition were found. The two males were arrested, investigations into the matter continue.
