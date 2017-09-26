PM WELCOMES IDB CLIMATE CHANGE AND SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS

By ZNS News, Sep 26 2017 5:30PM
Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Hubert Minnis gave welcome remarks at a meeting of Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) officials at the Island House, September 26, 2017. Pictured from left: Yuri Chakalall, Senior Sector Specialist, Natural Disaster and Risk Management; Pedro Martel, Division Chief, Climate Change and Sustainable Development; Florencia Attademo-Hirt, Country Representative Bahamas; Prime Minister Minnis; Therese Turner-Jones, Country Representative Jamaica and General Manager, Caribbean Division; Annette Kilmer, Senior Operations Advisor, Climate Change and Sustainable Development Division; and Michele Lemay, Senior Specialist, Climate Change and Sustainability Division.
