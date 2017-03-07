PM CHRISTIE PUSHES FOR ASSESSMENT OF RECENT BLAZE, AND EFFECTIVE RESTORATION RESPONSE

During a press conference on the recent bushfires in the Jubilee Gardens area, on March 6, 2017, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon Perry Christie joined other pertinent and relevant agencies and stakeholders in relating the timeline of the blaze, and the response by the Government.

He said: "With respect to the discomfort and danger faced by the residents of Jubilee (Gardens), and other residents affected, the Government of The Bahamas must, obviously, make an assessment as to the impact on individual families, individual homes."

He continued: “We are happy to hear that there are no reported incidents of health concerns, at least up to this point and as far as we are aware."

Among those taking part in the press conference were Minister of Social Services and Community Development, the Hon. Melanie Griffin, Minister with responsibility for Recovery and Reconstruction the Hon. Shane Gibson, Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Perry Gomez, Minister of Housing and the Environment the Hon. Kenred Dorsett, Member of Parliament for Tall Pines Leslie Miller, Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, and RBPF Fire Chief Superintendent Walter Evans.

It was revealed that there was no major damage to any home as was reported on social media, and that the fire started outside of the dump area. However, aided by the strong winds in the area, it spread to several places, as embers traveled even across Gladstone Road.

Prime Minister Christie added that to the extent to which premises were affected – whether through discoloration as a result of the smoke, or the need for inside fumigation, or other fire issues, an assessment will be made.

He said that the upon assessment, the Ministry responsible would coordinate an effective restoration process to assist residents in getting back to normal life – the Government would involve itself in the process “to ameliorate the situation for people, and bring them as quickly as possible back home.”

"It is with that kind of possible commitment, that will be based upon the assessment that I think is undergoing now -- that the Government will take further steps to ensure that the people who are affected -- the families that are affected, the children that are affected will have some form of restoration back to normalcy."