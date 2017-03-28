PM CHRISTIE LAUDS EDUCATION LEGACY OF NORTH ANDROS'S CLARA EVANS

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie praised the legacy of North Andros' education icon Ms. Clara E. Evans, on March 23, 2017, pointing to the role she played in building the community, leading to the renaming of the Nicholl's Town Primary School in her honor that day. "Every so often the opportunity presents itself for recognition to be given for contributions made -- particularly to those whom we can describe as 'nation builders'," Prime Minister Christie said, during the renaming ceremony at the school. "And I have come here now, this afternoon, to commemorate this nation builder, Ms. Clara E. Evans."

Prime Minister Christie said that the renaming of the school in her honour was a "fitting demonstration" of the appreciation his government has for her dedication and commitment in teaching the children of The Bahamas and, more particularly, those on the island of Andros. "Clara Evans's life's work epitomizes the act of going beyond what is required to achieve the best results," Prime Minister Christie noted. "She stands today as a woman who gave her all to helping others succeed. "Her pursuit of excellence, he added, encompassed service to her community, her church, civil society and education and, having spent 50 years of her life serving in varying positions, Ms. Evans has "truly left an indelible mark in the field of education. She set out on a mission to make Nicholl's Town Primary, by her own declared attention, the best primary school in The Bahamas," Prime Minister Christie stated. "Her initiative, over the years, has indeed facilitated in creating an institution worthy of acclamation. History has recorded the many achievements that the school attained under the leadership of Clara Evans."

Prime Minister Christie stated that while Ms. Evans's biography is filled with myriad awards and recognitions that had been bestowed upon her, all pale in comparison with the renaming of the school.

"Administrators and teachers, I hope that you are inspired by the stellar performance of one of our nation builders and that you are motivated to continue to support your students," he added. "You are charged with the task to prepare our students for life in the 21st century. "This is no small feat. The challenges are many; but if you work together and continue to invest greatly in your children -- as your school motto dictates -- your feat can be accomplished."

To the parents, Prime Minister Christie said “the Almighty" had blessed them with the great responsibility of rearing their children to become productive citizens. "You must give the love, care and discipline that is necessary to make this a reality," he said. "I implore you to co-operate with the teachers as they seek, like you, the best for your children."

Prime Minister Christie also pointed out his government's hope for the effect the renaming of the school would have on future Bahamians: "It is our hope that the constant sight of Clara Evans's name on this edifice will serve as an inspiration, a degree of motivation and encouragement, to students, teachers, and community members of Nicholl's Town, North Andros," he said. "It is, therefore, with a distinct pleasure and a sense of profound pride that I now join the citizens of The Bahamas and the community in renaming the Nicholl's Town Primary School, the ‘Clara E. Evans Primary School’."