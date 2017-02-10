PM CHRISTIE ENCOURAGES COLLABORATION TOACHIEVE REGIONAL EDUCATION GOALS

While speaking at the Inaugural Session of the 9th Inter-American Meeting of Ministers of Education, on February 9, 2017, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie told participants that collaboration will be a critical component in the realization of their theme for the event, and is regionally relevant and global in scope.

"The Inter-American Education Agenda: Building Alliances and Advancing Towards the Sustainable Development Goals I think aptly captures what this hemisphere needs to advance education for the greater good of all of our citizens," Prime Minister Christie said during his remarks at the event, held at Atlantis resort, Paradise Island.

Prime Minister Christie related to the audience that two years prior, that body met in Panama City and the outcome of that meeting had set the stage for the agenda for that current meeting.

"I can vividly recall the enthusiasm of my Minister of Education, Science and Technology, the Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald upon his return from the meeting in Panama," he noted. "He was eager to host this year’s meeting."

Prime Minister Christie said that same year, on September 25, 2015 the world transitioned from the Millennium Development Goals to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) -- namely, “adopting a set of goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all’’.

He pointed out that the SDGs were the driving force of the current meeting’s agenda.

"The Sustainable Development Goals have specific targets to be achieved over the next 15 years and Goal 4 is specific to education and aims to 'ensure inclusive and quality education for all and promote life-long learning',” Prime Minister Christie said.

He added by quoting and agreeing with Minister of Education, Science and Technology and Chair of the Inter-American Committee on Education the Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald's assertion that education was also “life-saving”.

Prime Minister Christie told participants that their two days of sessions would present them with the opportunity to develop strategies to empower our citizens and our countries towards educational success for positive economic, social and cultural outcomes: policies that propel “meaningful action to transform the lives of our children.”

He stated he was certain the challenges his country faced with respect to education were similar to those of many of the countries represented at the session.

"Each level of education – be it pre-school, primary, high school or tertiary -- has its unique set of challenges. However, if we are able to build alliances and advance towards the Sustainable Development Goals, much can be accomplished to elevate the value that our citizens place on education."

"We have an obligation, as I have indicated, to ensure that every child from [the] very first day of school is able to realize the importance of an education. Then, and only then, will they be able to make full use of the number of years spent in school.

"Now more than ever, we must see to it that children don’t just show up to school, but that they make each second, each minute, each hour, each day, each week, each month, each year spent in school meaningful so as to position themselves through education to be adults who are able to prosper and maximize their potential," Prime Minister Christie emphasized.

He noted that there was no question that all faced a plethora of challenges as they pursued the mission of educational reform.

"The challenges that I have touched on are common to nearly all of us in the OAS (Organization of American States), irrespective of culture, ethnicity or economic disparities," Prime Minister Christie said. "These challenges, and the problems that give birth to them, are for nearly all of us common denominators that have relevance and resonance for our respective countries and our national educational systems."

Therefore, he stated, building and strengthening alliances with each other in tackling those problems and meeting the challenges of which he had spoken were important.

"I for one, am supremely optimistic that by working together we will be brought ever closer to the realization of the lofty goals we have set for ourselves as we seek to make the peoples of the countries we serve better prepared," Prime Minister Christie said. "Better prepared not only to survive, but to prosper in the challenging and ever-changing world that awaits them."