PINEWOOD GARDENS FLOODING

It's no secret that when it rains it pours in the Pinewood Gardens Community; and with Meteorologists predicting that Hurricane Irma could possibly make her presence felt in The Bahamas dumping several inches of rain by the weekend; area Member of Parliament Reuben Rahming says this potentially dangerous storm will not catch residents proned to flooding in his constituency off guard, but battle ready.

Rahming says "By Monday, we will have to pull this community together and we're going to have to have our planning meetings; the community will get a call from me. If there is a 60 percent chance of it coming here by Monday not Tuesday or Wednesday by Monday, this community will get together and start planning. So by Tuesday we can start putting in whatever measures we can to mitigate what ever we can if our efforts only reduce one house liability we will do that ".

While a bit tighlipped on the resolutions being made to solving this vexing flooding issue, Rahming says talks between him and the Ministry of Public Works are ongoing. Additionally, he says a number of sustainable solutions have been put forth to him by Pinewood Residents. He went on to say "under a week ago we had a few hours of heavy rain and you can see that this pond has not fully reseeded this is a good example you see the height of this pond is what we are dealing with and the height of the homes and u can see the water level we are dealing with. There is no penasea I have been hearing people saying take the water and send it out the Seabreeze canal, i have had a lot of frank conversations with my people and its not practical simply because you cant take this water and contaminate it and kill out the coral reef it is not practable".

Rahming says there are thousands of residents living in Pinewood Gardens, and the threat of a storm from June to November scares residents. However, he assures them that a comprehensive Hurricane preparedness plan will do the trick when its time to ride out the storm.