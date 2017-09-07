PINEWOOD GARDENS FLOODING UPDATE

Residents in flood prone Pinewood Gardens fared pretty well following the passage of Hurricane Irma which forecasters predicted may have dumped several inches of rain over the capital this week. But fortunately, that did not happen as Hurricane Irma brought with her heavy winds and made a shift westward sparing residents in the capital and the central Bahamas. Area Member of Parliament, Reuben Rahming says that with the drainage cleaning exercises and the comprehensive hurricane preparedness plan, his team was more than ready for the dangerous storm. Rahming says "we were prepared even down to our evacuation plans and the fortunate thing we were able to clear our drains and we had the opportunity to do so during the time of their cleaning those drains could not have been properly serviced.. they could have been blown but virtually 80 percent of the drains I saw did not have the filter baskets.. they are the baskets that you place over the drain to ensure debris and other items do not get in them and I thought they were in such a poor state".

On Monday, Rahming plans to meet with the Minister of Public Works to have all other flood related matters executed; but he says there are still some other challenges residents were faced with during the aftermath of the storm. "The greatest issue we have right now is BPL there is still a number of streets with out light partially and other than that the persons are people are in good spirits. It was even a good learning drill because we were able to heighten our community awareness and teach persons how to properly prepare their homes for flood, rain, and hurricanes".