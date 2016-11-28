PASTOR JOHN JENKINS OF FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF GLENARDEN, MARYLAND, PAYS COURTESY CALL ON THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 5:18PM
Pastor John K. Jenkins, Sr., Pastor of First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Maryland, along with Bahamas Consul General Paulette Zonicle and Ministry of Tourism representatives, paid a courtesy call on Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Friday, November 18, 2016. Pictured from left: Dwight Armbrister, Director of Religious Tourism; Francenia Clarke, Ministry of Tourism; Patrice Ellis; Paulette Adderley-Zonicle, Bahamas Consul General, Washington, D.C.; H.E. Dame Marguerite Pindling; Pastor John Jenkins; Trina Jenkins and Sherry Miller, Religious Tourism. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)
