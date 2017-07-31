PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARY VAUGHN MILLER SHOOTS HOOPS WITH BOYS AT NASSAU VILLAGE SUMMER CAMP

Vaughn Miller, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, stopped by the Nassau Village Urban Renewal Summer Camp recently, shot a few hoops on the basketball court with the young boys between the ages of 5 to 15 who are participating in the camp and urged them to focus on their school work.

“The reality is, like me, most of us are not going to make it to the NBA (National Basketball Association). It is even more important to focus on your academics so if you don’t achieve your athletic goals you will have academics to fall on and to steer you through.

“Study, spend time in the library, use the internet for educational purposes and listen to your coach,” he said.