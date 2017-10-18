P.M.H A&E RENNOVATIONS

Referred to it as ground zero for healthcare at the country's premier hospital. Health Minister Dr. The Hon. Duane Sands went on to say, "no matter what people have an opinion of accident and emergency, and right now that opinion is not necessarily the best!" So the Health Minister is hoping to reverse that during this administration's term in office. While he has his eyes set on a bigger prize, there are some immediate changes that Bahamians can expect in the short term.

He says "as a metaphor for the quality of healthcare in the country we recognized we had to significantly improve what happens in accident and emergency. We have just started the planning for a major renovation inclusive of expansion and provision of additional services. But in general, an upgrade of the experience patients have at A and E at PMH. That will carry us until we are able to put a brand new a and e and maternal child building on the PMH campus and we will complete that in this term." The minister says the public wants to see change and not just hear about it.

Dr. The Hon Duane Sands went on to say "look for a completely improved A and E at PMH probably by the second quarter of 2018. We will spend more than a million dollars getting this done. Bahamians I believe will have a totally different experience. Shorter wait times, improved satisfaction and more privacy. Basically maintaining the dignity of patients and family members as they experience our health care system at least at ground zero".