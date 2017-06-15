P.M VOWS TO ROOT OUT CORRUPTION WHICH HE SAYS HAS COST THE COUNTRY 'HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS"

The Government of The Bahamas will move swiftly to clean up corrupt practices in government. “Corruption has cost The Bahamas untold, hundreds of millions of dollars or more over the decades,” Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Alexander Minnis said Wednesday. “Under the previous Administration, there were constant complaints about having to see certain people in order to get a proposal reviewed or approved. “I have previously noted the measures we will take to respond to corrupt practices in Government,” Prime Minister Minnis said. “Investors should not have the cost of doing business increased by certain officials looking for something. Times have changed. There is a new Sheriff in town.”

Prime Minister Minnis said good governance enhances credibility, stability and reliability, all of which are important to business, economic growth and investor confidence. “My Administration is committed to transparency, openness ad accountability.” Addressing the Opening Session of the National Conclave of Chambers of Commerce in The Bahamas, at Baha Mar Resort, Prime Minister Minnis said the Government must, and will, ensure that rules are clear and transparent. “Everyone must understand the rules which must be equally applied to all businesses. The service standards and rules must be published. We need clear guidelines established for government processes in terms of requirements and processing times.” The Prime Minister said his Administration will streamline the government processes in order to simplify procedures and ensure timeline responses.