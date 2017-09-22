P.M MINNIS REMARKS AT THE 2017 A.C.P MEETINGS

Officials of the African Caribbean and Pacific Islands Organization acknowledge that since its last fisheries ministers meeting in 2015, substantial landmark international developments were implemented including the adoption of goal 14 of the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainability, the Paris agreement on climate change 21, and the enforcement of the food and agriculture organization's port state measures agreement. This year's meeting here in the Bahamas is expected to be even more productive. P.M. Minnis remarked "I am certain that this assembly focuses on discussions about current and emerging issues affecting small island states and small island developing states of the ACP would have far-reaching effects as 49 of the 79 member countries are less developed countries and 36 are small island developing states.

In welcoming the delegate to the Bahamas, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis expressed solidarity and concern for those regional states impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. With that in mind, he noted that climate change is now one of the most fundamental development challenges for countries in this region. Various climate models suggest that damage from natural disasters have increased sharply. Such damage is likely to worsen, especially from flooding. The national wildlife federation in the United States notes: "the latest science connecting hurricanes and global warming suggests more is yet to come. Tropical storms are likely to bring: higher wind speeds; more precipitation; and bigger storm surge in the coming decades. The complex of challenges resulting from climate change includes an increase in the level of acid in the oceans and the loss of coral.

The Prime Minister also listed some of the country's policy directions for fisheries and aquaculture. Prime Minister Minnis says "we will promote investment in aquaculture, mariculture, and modern sea farming strategies, promote the study of the country's marine resources with a view to creating opportunities for the artificial propagation and enhancement of local fishing stocks, create additional protected marine areas with a view to achieving the stated national goal of protecting 20 percent of the national seabed by 2020".

This weeks ACP meeting will allow governments to take stock of the organization's strategic plan of action for fisheries and aquaculture, share national or regional good practices, deepen partnerships and discuss priority issues for multilateral engagement.