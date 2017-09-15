P.M MINNIS ON THE WAY FORWARD

Moving forward there must be a better plan and system in place to address natural disasters like hurricanes and ensure they don't continue to weaken the Bahamian economy and adversely affect its people. that's the position of prime minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis as he now sets his eyes on establishing a more permanent solution to safeguard the country. Already he is taking action to that end. The Prime Minister says they will continue to press through CARICOM, the reliance on small island developing states, the United Nations and other international forums for that promised assistance to help the Bahamas mitigate climate change.

On our end, Dr. Minnis says there is still more we can do to ensure our communities can stand against the strongest storm. The Prime Minister says there are government buildings that are below the building code. The nation's leader is also putting in place measures to ensure the experts are more involved in decision-making when it comes to natural disasters like Hurricanes. Prime Minister Minnis says at the appropriate time he will ask NEMA to summit a report on which protocols worked and which didnt and any other recommendations that could put The Bahamas on a better footing to fight these disasters brought on by climate change.