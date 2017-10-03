P.M MINNIS LEADS DELEGATION TO DOMINICA

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis prior to leaving for Dominica this morning says he and his delegation would most likely engage in discussions on the ground in Dominica to further concretize the proposal to have Dominican students schooled in the Bahamas at their request.

With regards to government relaxing regulations and its immigration policy, the Prime Minister explained that during evacuation periods ahead of natural disasters, protocol emphasizes that evacuees carrying their personal documents, like passports with them is crucial in the event of widespread destruction, for Dominicans that may not have happened. Monday's visit was more than just surveying the damage, The Bahamas delegation also carried a substantial donation.

The Prime Minister says the United States has its focus on the devastation left by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, therefore CARICOM states must rally to help its own.