P.M MINNIS GREETS STUDENTS AT C.R WALKER HIGH SCHOOL

Accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Bain and Grants Town, Travis Robinson who just graduated from the school 2 years ago. C.R Walker is also Prime Minister Dr. Hon Hubert Minnis' Alma Mater.

He reminisced on his days there and gave the students some sound words of advice. "When i attended many of these trees were still here but you must remember that we held classes outside in the yard under the tree and the young ladies sat in the chairs. The young men like myself would always heed to the women who sat in chairs and we would accumulate the stones and boulders, whatever we could find in the yard that's what we sat on. But the conditions were worse that what you have today".

C.R Walker Princpal Nicola McKay was elated to have the Prime Minister inspire her students on the first day of the new academic year. She says "this is a new grade level that came in this morning from our feeder school H.O. Nash, so the 10th graders they're coming in for the first time". They were very privileged this morning to have the Prime Minister speak with some of them;the teachers were excited as well.