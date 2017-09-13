P.M MINNIS COMMUNICATION ON HURRICANE IRMA

"This is the first time in the modern history of The Bahamas that an entire island has witness the wholesale destruction of its infrastructure both private and public". And according to Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis, the country is fortunate that we didn't experience wide spread destruction to all islands, as experienced in Ragged Island, he says it would have been catastrophic. Mapping the way forward the Prime Minister says new protocols will be needed to shield the Bahamas from becoming victim every time a Hurricane threatens the archipelago. Going forward he announced that Ragged Island will be rebuilt and says the results will be revolutionary.

But in order to accomplish this, the Prime Minister says assistance will be needed from bahamians, friends of Ragged Island, as well as the international community. A further evacuation of Ragged Island will take place this week, and those previously evacuated will be allowed to return to secure personal items. The evacuations before Hurricane Irma is the largest in Bahamian history. Prime Minister Minnis noted that had 40 Ragged Islanders not evacuated it would have been a different story to be told.

Now as for that Mandatory Evacuation Order Bill that was expected to be presented in Parliament, the Prime Minister says after meeting with his government it was decided to consult with the opposition and the public first before presenting the bill.