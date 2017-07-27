P.M MINNIS CALLS FOR ‘COLLECTIVE MOVEMENT IN POSITIVE DIRECTION’

No society can progress without all of its people moving collectively in a positive direction, Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert Alexander Minnis said Wednesday. “For all of our challenges, The Bahamas has many strategic advantages such as talented people, our geographic location, our chain of islands and our political stability and democratic heritage,” Prime Minister Minnis said during his inaugural national address aired Wednesday (July 26, 2017). “While we may have challenges as a nation, a number of which I will address this evening, let us remember to celebrate what is good in our country. In the last several weeks, we lost a number of fine citizens who contributed so much to the national good. In particular, let us remember the contributions of Dr. Bernard “B.J.” Nottage, Cleophas Adderley and Dr. Baldwin Carey. “Approaching our 50th Anniversary of Independence, we should take stock of our many accomplishments while being honest about our political, economic and social failures.” Prime Minister Minnis said his Administration was “grateful” for the confidence Bahamians placed in them following the General Elections of May 10, 2017. “We are grateful to have been granted the gift of stewardship over our Family of Islands which constitute one of the most beautiful places on the planet. We accept your mandate with great humility and with a fierce determination to fulfill that mandate to your satisfaction. “As a people, we have always been blessed with an abundance of talent, way beyond our relatively small population. This includes the Bahamian Diaspora.”

The Prime Minister said the Government has the solemn duty to create the economic and social environment in which the talents of the Bahamian people can flourish and in which, “we can live in peace and prosperity.” “With your continued support and the help of God, my colleagues and I plan to use the instruments of Government and politics to work toward those ends. This is an awesome undertaking, but we are passionate about it.” Prime Minister Minnis thanked the many people whom he said offered him their support and their prayers and those whom he said “did not vote for my party who have also offered their best wishes.” “One gentleman put it this way: “We are Bahamians first. We need you and the Government to succeed so [that] The Bahamas can succeed,’” Dr. Minnis added. Prime Minister Minnis said some difficult decisions will have to be made in the coming months and years ahead to get the country back on the right footing. “To reset our national course, we need a new era of reform and transformation. We need to transform (those) mindsets and practices that have not served us well. We all agree that God has blessed us with many gifts. “As noted in the Speech from the Throne, our Administration will continue to rely on the religious community for their guidance and assistance in restoring important traditional values such as Faith in God, self-reliance, personal responsibility social justice and the common good.” Prime Minister Minnis said democracy is about dialogue and ongoing conversations about the issues that matter to the people. He said both he and his ministers of government will hold dialogue with all of its citizens in order to help shape public policy. “It is essential that Ministers and Parliamentarians listen carefully and with humility to the people we represent. Now you will understand more clearly why you will hear me speak about we and us. No government can succeed without the people,” Prime Minister Minnis added.