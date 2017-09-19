P.M & CARICOM ON CLIMATE CHANGE AT U.N

As the United Nations prepares to meet in General Assembly with heads of government this week; the issue of climate change will once again be a burning issue on the table. "While major advancements and commitments by first world nations were made at the recent climate change forum cop 21 agreement in Paris 2015; it appears things may have come to a standstill after major players like the new U.S. President and others who have expressed the view that climate change doesn't exist" says CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of Grenada Dr. Keith Mitchell

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Hubert Minnis believes there couldn't be a better time, for countries like the Bahamas to continuing lobbying its case that our GDP per capita should not be the basis for whether we qualify for international funding. But it appears that success is being gained on this front. Secretary-General of CARICOM H.E. Irwin Larocque spoke to the new development. The Bahamas will be represented at the United Nations by Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Darren Henfield.