P.L.P CHAIRMAN ON F.N.M ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

The Progressive Liberal party has clapped back at F.N.M anniversay celebrations saying that the party has a right to celebrate its first election victory in 1992 but that its social policies over the years have led to mass social dislocation and a precipitous rise in crime and general social decay. In a statement released late yesterday, PLP Chairan Bradley Roberts said Minnis could blame crime on the 1980's drug trade all he wants but the vast majority of the perpetrators and victims of crime are young black males in their twenties who were born during the 1990's. One of the most glaring failures of the F.N.M he says is their social policy that continues to cause this country great harm. He referenced the first 100 days of the Minnis Administration pointing out the arrests and detention of B.A.I.C workers and former P.L.P Parliamentarians. Mr. Roberts says none of the promises he made to the poor were kept; not on vat elimination and not on tax exemptions for inner city communities to facilitate the development of those vulnerable areas.