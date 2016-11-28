CRIMESTOPPERSWEB-02
  • P.J PATTERSON GETS FRAMED JUNKANOO PICTURE FROM THE BAHAMAS PRESS CLUB

    By ZNS News, Nov 28 2016 6:19PM

    The Bahamas Press Club held its Media Awards Banquet in the Governor’s Ballroom, British Colonial Hilton on Saturday, November 21, 2016. The Keynote Speaker was The Most Hon P J Patterson, former Prime

    Minister of Jamaica. The Press Club presented him a gift –a framed Junkanoo picture – as a token of appreciation. Pictured are Vincent Vaughan, Treasure, Press Club; Mr. Patterson; and Anthony Newbold, Press Club President. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)

