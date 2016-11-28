P.J PATTERSON GETS FRAMED JUNKANOO PICTURE FROM THE BAHAMAS PRESS CLUB

The Bahamas Press Club held its Media Awards Banquet in the Governor’s Ballroom, British Colonial Hilton on Saturday, November 21, 2016. The Keynote Speaker was The Most Hon P J Patterson, former Prime

Minister of Jamaica. The Press Club presented him a gift –a framed Junkanoo picture – as a token of appreciation. Pictured are Vincent Vaughan, Treasure, Press Club; Mr. Patterson; and Anthony Newbold, Press Club President. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)