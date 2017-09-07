P.H.A & S.R.C ACTIVATES COMMAND CENTRES

The Princess Margaret Hospital and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre will fully activate their command centers as of 12noon tomorrow Friday, September 8th.

All P.M.H and S.R.C staff scheduled to work during the Hurricane are expected to report for duty at or before 12 noon fully prepared to provide service to the patients within these facilities until the all clear is given. All PMH and SRC staff working before the storm who are shift workers are mandated to remain on duty until the relief staff assigned for the storm report for duty.