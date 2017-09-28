ONLINE TOOL COULD PAY HUGE DIVIDENDS IN COASTAL PROTECTION EFFORTS

The Government of The Bahamas, in partnership with the Natural Capital Project, has created and developed an online tool called ‘The Bahamas Hazard Viewer,’ that will enable decision-makers to quickly identify areas in the archipelago where people and property are most vulnerable to coastal hazards due to factors such as elevation, and the presence of intact mangroves and seagrass beds or the lack thereof.

“This knowledge will lead to better planning for development in the most sustainable and smart manner,” Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Hubert A. Minnis added. Prime Minister Minnis said, recently, government officials -- through the partnership with the Natural Capital Project -- explored a number of future development scenarios and how each scenario might impact fishing, coastal protection, tourism, agriculture and other benefits that the natural environment provides to people. Prime Minister Minnis said as a result of the work, Government Planners and decision-makers now better understand the economic values of the coastal environment and the trade-offs and long-term implications of coastal development.

The creation of ‘The Bahamas Hazard Viewer’ was an extension of the project. “It is imperative that we continue to plan for coastal resilience,” Prime Minister Minnis said. “We know that we cannot continue to rebuild our coastal communities in the same manner after each disaster.

We must support the smart growth of our communities.” Prime Minister Minnis said towards this end, the Government has undertaken a number of initiatives to promote and advance “smart growth communities.”

They include completion of a seminal project on an ecosystem services-based development plan for Andros and the collaboration with the Natural Capital Project. Funded by an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Grant, the Andros project identified public and private investment opportunities, policy recommendations, zoning guidelines and other management actions to guide the sustainable development of Andros. Prime Minister Minnis said, additionally, the Ministry of Works is considering the potential benefits of green infrastructure solutions such as mangrove restoration efforts to enhance the level of protection compared to that provided by traditional seawalls. “Similarly, here on the island of New Providence, we are planning for a more sustainable future through Nassau’s participation in the IDB’s Emerging and Sustainable Cities Programme,” Prime Minister Minnis added.