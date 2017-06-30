NURSES' CONTRIBUTION CENTRAL TO HEALTHCARE MANDATE AND IMPLEMENTATION OF N.H.I

The elevation of nursing professionals in New Providence and the Family Islands is significant as the Government strives to fulfil its mandate of easy accessible and affordable healthcare throughout the country, said Minister of Health Dr. the Hon. Duane Sands. During the programme to celebrate the promotion of Registered and Trained Clinical Nurses in the Department of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, Thursday, June 29, 2017 Dr. Sands said everyone knows that human resource is the lifeblood of any organisation. He added, “I am fully aware of the magnanimous contributions nurses make in the provision of healthcare services throughout our Commonwealth.” Dr. Sands said, “I have also stated my commitment to ensure that nurses are treated with dignity and given the respect they so rightly deserve. Nurses in the Department of Public Health are often unsung heroes and heroines, but this will change and change soon.”

The nursing professionals were promoted as follows: one Principal Officer, two Deputy Principal Officers, 15 Senior Nursing Officers, 16 Nursing Officers Grade 1, 19 Nursing Officers Grade II, and 14 Senior and Trained Clinical Nurses. The Health Minister explained that the Department of Public Health is responsible for some 90 health clinics and satellite posts in New Providence and all of the Family Islands except Grand Bahama, which is managed by the Public Hospitals Authority. “It is therefore essential that highly skilled and qualified nurses are in place to ensure that our citizens receive the best healthcare possible.” Dr. Sands highlighted the success in antenatal and postnatal care and the decreased morbidity and mortality rate amongst those patients.

He also highlighted the success of a sustained 90 per cent plus immunization coverage to the country’s vulnerable population. The Health Minister said it his belief that with a stronger focus on home visits by healthcare professionals, the number of clients visiting the hospitals will decrease. “My mandate to you, therefore, is to revisit, reorganise and strengthen home care services.” He added that as the Government reviews the implementation of NHI, especially catastrophic care, the nurses’ contributions will be extremely important.