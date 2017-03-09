NIB AND PUBLIC MANAGERS UNION SIGN INDUSTRIAL AGREEMENT

The National Insurance Board and the Public Managers Union signed an industrial agreement that calls for a performance management system with merit-based compensation, among other things. The agreement was signed during a press conference at the NIB in the Clifford Darling Complex on Blue Hill Road on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. “We are pleased to be gathered today to execute the new industrial agreement between the National Insurance Board and the Public Managers Union,” said NIB Chairman Felix Stubbs.

The agreement brings to conclusion many months of negotiations between the two parties. He commended both teams for their “professional representations” and for conducting efficient proceedings during the deliberations. Abraham Butler, consultant, headed the team for NIB and Leslie Munnings, president of the PMU, headed that team for union members during the negotiations, which both sides confirmed reached an amicable conclusion.

The new pact is in its nascent stage at NIB. The pilot phase of implementation, which was launched January 2017, is underway and the programme will continue to be fully phased in over the ensuing 12 months. The agreement, said Mr. Stubbs, shall have effect upon registration by the Registrar of Trade Unions and Industrial Agreements and shall expire December 31, 2019. Terms of the new agreement will be retroactive to April 1, 2015.“We are delighted to be concluding this new industrial agreement with the Public Managers Union and look forward to our continued cooperation and collaboration, as we work together to strengthen NIB for the future,” Mr. Stubbs said.

The Public Managers Union has been in existence for over two decades; its aim to defend the rights and benefits of middle managers at NIB, Bahamasair and University of the Bahamas. The agreement also entrenches health and safety standards, supports intellectual development through tuition assistance provisions, and provides relief at the top of their salary scale. NIB’s Negotiating team comprised Chief Negotiator Abraham Butler, Coral Woods, Sr. Manager, Human Resources; Sherelle Saunders, Chief Manager, Human Resources; Darrin Culmer, Sr. Manager, Human Resources; and Huedley Moss, Labour Consultant.