NEW TEACHER ORIENTATION CLOSES

The new 141 teachers wrapped up two days of break-out group sessions on Friday, August 25th. Deputy Director of Education with responsibility for schools management, Mr. Joel Lewis said these teachers have already been issued letters of appointment and cheques. He said his hope is to ensure they are settled and in place in time for the start of the new school year; especially those who have been assigned to Family Islands.

"We ensure that every teacher traveling to the Family Island is given some $2,650 dollars, to assist in relocating in terms of rental, their vehicle, airline ticket, also included in that agreement is some 300 dollars per month to assist them in paying their utilities. There are roughly about 50 persons going to the Family Island from this group. That leaves 91 teachers to be posted at various public schools right here in New Providence". D'Angelo Thompson and Llatheria Johnson is among that number, both of them have been assigned at Anatol Rogers High School.

Thompson says "I just want to make a difference because I'm a person who just wants to encourage, motivate and inspire. As a person growing up I came out of the Primary and went into the Government, which is a very different culture shock. This year i'm very open minded, and ready to go forth and put my best foot forward.

Like they say; education is the profession of professions, we're responsible for molding the future leaders of our country. I'm responsible for those individuals to make sure that at the end of the day, that when they leave my care, that I would have done everything that I have been taught to do and that I would have made a difference and that is why I went into education". Thompson will teach Family and Consumer Science and Johnson will teach Mathematics. Johnson says "I'm very excited about my area and excited to pass on that knowledge. It may not be the most prestigious or high paying job, but I'm not in it for the pay. If I was in it for the pay, I would have gone into another profession and that's the way i look at it. I came from a neighborhood of gangs that I remember, but my parents taught me that with a good education, i can move out of my neighborhood and I can make a difference". It is hoped that all of the other teachers will be of like mindset.