NEW LOCATION FOR EXUMA REGATTA VENDORS

The Government has constructed a new Regatta Village in George Town, Exuma, home of The National Family Island Regatta. Some 1.1 acres of the seabed off the main road near the George Town Dock have been reclaimed to erect stalls for vendors to sell their wares. Stalls were previously set up along the roadside between Queen’s Highway and the George Town Dock. Danny Strachan, Chairman and Commodore of the National Family Island Regatta Committee, is pleased with the construction of the new Village which was completed in time for the 64th National Family Island Regatta, April 25-29.He said: “It is going very well. Last night [April 28th] we had several thousand people at the site. When we were on the streets, that would have not been possible.”Two years ago a contract for the 3-phase construction was awarded to G and L Construction at an estimated cost of over $1 million.

Construction began in January of 2017 and was completed at the end of March.“The reclamation area is actually finished. The next stage is to build a permanent structure on there so we can control the quality of what is put out there. So, as opposed to vendors building their own stalls, they will rent the stalls from the Committee. They will be properly constructed and designed with landscaping,” Mr. Strachan said. “Shacks are a thing of the past. We are going to be building something more appropriate for a national event, like a housing site,” he added.Moreover, the Commodore revealed that approximately 20,000 square feet of the site next to the Regatta Park will be used to construct a new George Town Straw Market. Straw vendors have been operating under a tent next to the Police Station in George Town since a fire destroyed the Straw Market in 2015. The third stage of the Regatta Village will comprise landscaping of the site.