NEW LIBRARY AND TECHNOLOGY LAB OPENED AT SANDILANDS PRIMARY SCHOOL

Education, Science and Technology Minister the Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald touted the success of the public-private partnership with Mission: Educate Bahamas/Aetos Holdings Limited that has resulted in the opening of a new state-of-the-art computer lab and library for Sandilands Primary School. Minister Fitzgerald said it is a “true” example of public-private partnership and the commitment Aetos Holdings Ltd. has to the development of education and an appreciation of what it means for national development.

Her Excellency Governor-General Dame Marguerite Pindling snipped the ribbon and unveiled the plaque Monday, February 20, 2017 to signify the official groundbreaking of the library outfitted with some 4,300 books donated by Berkeley Preparatory School, and a computer lab that has individual computer stations and 40 new computers. Each of the computers is equipped with the ‘Tune Into Reading’ program, an internet-based teaching resource that combines music with literacy skills.

Joining the students, teachers and administrators of Sandilands Primary School were Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, the Hon. Fred Mitchell; Director of Education, Lionel Sands; Deputy Director of Education, Seretha Clarke; Buck Johnson, Administrator, Berkeley Preparatory School; Chris Tsavoussis, President, Aetos Holdings Limited; Alexis Tsavoussis, Director, Operations, Mission: Educate Bahamas; education officials, parents, and students of Berkeley Preparatory School. Mission: Educate Bahamas was founded in 2011 with the objective to assist students to excel in academics and reach their true potential through increased education and literacy. Some 1,200 students in four Government schools in New Providence and the Family Islands have benefitted from the program since its inception.

Entertainment for the event included music by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Band and the Sandilands Primary Rake ‘N’ Scrape Band. A Junkanoo “rush out” led by students featured the school’s ‘Seven Habits of Success,’ namely: being proactive, planning, priority, synergy, responsibility, good health and citizenship.

Her Excellency the Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling cuts the ribbon to officially open a new library and technology lab at Sandilands Primary School as other officials including the Hon. Jerome Fitzgerald, Minister of Science and Technology (first from left) look on