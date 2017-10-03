NEW 2017 MISS BAHAMAS UNIVERSE CROWNED

From the glitz and glamour of the opening costume, dazzled with provocative liners on their depictions and designers...it was clear early in the evening the competition would be fierce.

It took an entire night of intense competition in the swimsuits and the elegance of evening gowns just to determine the finalists in the 2017 Miss Universe Bahamas pageant would be Miss Island Game Danielle Gaitor, Miss Grand Bahama T'asha Lewis, Miss Island Luck Yasmin Cooke and Miss Crown by Faith Azaria Cleare would go head to head for the nerve-wracking final question "what is the most significant change you've seen in the world in the last decade?'"

When it was all said and done, 3rd runner-up went to who appeared to be the crowd favorite. Island Game's Danielle Gaitor, 2nd runner-up Miss Crown by Faith Azaria Cleare. and then Ms. Yasmin Cooke wins first place in the 2017 Ms. Bahamas Universe pageant. Cooke now prepares to represent The Bahamas at the 66th Miss Universe pageant scheduled for November 26th at the axis theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada.