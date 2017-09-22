NEMA UPDATES THE PUBLIC ON HURRICANE MARIA

Director of NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency), Captain Stephen Russell and Chief Meteorologist of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, Arnold King updated the public on Hurricane Maria, from NEMA, Friday afternoon, September 22, 2017. NEMA is partially activated which means that the storm is being closely monitored.

According to Arnold King, a hurricane warning is still in effect for residents of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeast Bahamas which includes Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Island and Samana Cay: hurricane conditions are affecting or can affect these islands within 36 hours. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for the Central Bahamas which includes Cat Island, Exuma, Long Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador. Captain Russell announced that Hurricane Maria will pass east of The Bahamas, but the public is still urged to exercise caution as coastlines can be impacted by 9 to 12-foot surges and swells which can bring hazardous debris onto roadways. NEMA will remain activated as the system passes near the coastline of The Bahamas. An ‘all clear’ will be issued when appropriate.

Utility companies such as BPL (Bahamas Power and Light), BTC (Bahamas Telecommunications Company), Cable Bahamas, and Water and Sewerage Corporation will continue their assessments and restorations to the islands impacted by Hurricane Irma. Also, teams from the Department of Social Services, the Ministry of Works and Urban Development, and NEMA’s National Recovery and Reconstruction Unit will continue with their “door to door” assessments of homes impacted by the past storm and make recommendations. There are currently 85 remaining evacuees from Acklins who are still in New Providence, and being sheltered at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium. Provisions are being made to return these persons via Bahamasair and other local airlines once the all clear is given for that area.

It is important to remain mindful of storm surges as the road leading into Salina Point, Acklins is impacted by approximately two miles of damage and debris. There is no real rush to send residents back to Acklins before the all clear is given. Residents will be housed in shelters near their settlements upon return, so as to help in salvage and cleanup to ultimately resume their normal lives as quickly as possible. Seeing that there are two months and two days still remaining in the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the public is advised to remain in a state of preparedness and continue to be vigilant. The all clear for the entire Bahamas can be expected on Sunday, September 24, 2017.