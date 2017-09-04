NEMA TO SHIP ITEMS TO INAGUA WAREHOUSE

The National Emergency Management Agency will ship us-donated emergency supplies to Inagua warehouse in the coming days via the HMBS Lawrence Major, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force's roll on/roll off the vessel. The Government and NEMA recently accepted an assortment of the emergency relief equipment from the U.S Government through the U.S Embassy here in the capital and the United States Northern Command.

The items are to equip the recently constructed emergency relief warehouse in Matthew Town, Inagua. the equipment, valued at an estimated $600,000 include : 5kw and 10kw generators, birthing kits, cots, water containers, blankets, tool box and kit, power cords, pallet stacker, water purification tablets, radio and flash light, shower/shelter combo, tents, ripe saws, circular saws, maintenance tool, blades, folding chairs and tables, water canteens, field toilets, portable floodlights, soap/toilet paper.

The delivery of the equipment to the Matthew Town warehouse will further strengthen the National Emergency Management Agency's strategic emergency relief warehouse programme, with warehouses that are equipped in the Northern, Central and Southern Bahamas.