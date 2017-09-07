NEMA SECURES REGION

With the expectation that islands in the Southern Bahamas will not be able to get immediate relief from New Providence that may still be facing Hurricane conditions, Director of the National Emergency Management Agency Captain Stephen Russell says the Disaster Management Warehouse in Inagua has been stocked to supply residents. The warehouses intended to serve as a supply storage and distribution center for the MICAL constituency was donated by the U.S through the U.S Military's Northern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme.

Russell says "We were able to get in excess of $400,000 worth of supplies into the Inagua Warehouse. If that is good timing or not we are going to see how well the warehouse stands up. Everything is in the Warehouse, I told him the remaining persons in Inagua have access to all the items in the warehouse to make sure they are all comfortable. Generators, water bottles, gas containers; top them up as best you can while it's day and have them stored and ready for use, as well as cots and blankets and radios and blankets".

Russell says, while NEMA has no official reports of food shortages on the islands, Mayaguana, in particular, has reported concerns about its supply of portable water than can prove problematic. The NEMA Director says while residents were encouraged to have enough provisions to last several days, the agency will be in contact with regional partners to lend assistance for after the storm, as it has done and passed. He went on to say "we are a part of the wider Caribbean network, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, which is based in Bridgetown, Barbados. There are some 18 countries that are a part of this fraternity, I call it a grouping and we have an understanding that if anyone of our countries are overhelmed and we make a request for assistance, they would send in support to us. After Hurricane Joaquin in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew last year we made a request from CDEMA to assist with rapid assessments and they sent teams into New Providence and eventually went to Andros and Grand Bahama and New Providence and the year before into Acklins and Crooked Island and Long Island to assist with our rapid assessments, in addition to tons of materials that they brought in through one of the British ships that were in the area.