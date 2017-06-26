NEMA & PAHO/WHO HELD PSYCHOLOGICAL FIRST AID WORKSHOP

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization held a Psychological First Aid “Train-The-Trainer” Workshop at the Bahamas Red Cross Society hall on John F. Kennedy Drive, recently. NEMA, as part of its continued disaster mitigation and preparedness programme, has recognized the challenges faced when dealing with psychological trauma within the communities after a major disaster.

With time, many of those affected by disaster will manage to recover on their own depending on the circumstances. However, some will need attention, care and treatment. In this vein, NEMA, with its local, regional and international partners will seek best practices to be considered for implementation in various communities throughout The Bahamas. Participants were nurses, counselors and others in related fields. The facilitators were Dr. Eugenia Combie, Medical Chief of Staff at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, and Dr. Claudina Cayetano, Mental Health Regional Advisor PAHO/WHO.