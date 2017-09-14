NEMA EVACUATION UPDATE

Last week nearly 1500 residents were evacuated from islands under the threat of Hurricane Irma. Now that official assessments are being carried out officials from the National Emergency Management Agency are seeking to return those residents to their respective islands. NEMA's deputy permanent secretary Chrystal Clinton has a break down of those evacuee numbers. Glinton says "a total of 1,479 persons were evacuated from the Southeast Bahamas and the extreme Northwest. from Acklins 318, Crooked Island 106 persons, Mayaguana 163, Ragged Island 40, Inagua 487 and in Bimini 365 persons. Glinton says the transition to returning those residents started this week.

Yesterday, 16 persons were returned to Salina Point, in fact, the men went ahead so they can begin the restoration. Today we've sent out persons to Crooked Island, Inagua and Mayaguana as we speak. Tomorrow we'll also send persons to Mayaguna and Inagua on Friday the persons will be returning to Acklins and Bimini. Faced with returning to those storm ravaged areas, Glinton says NEMA helps to mentally mentally prepare residents to return to their damaged homes. It's called the mental health and psyco-social support. We know that's important that persons not just deal with their physical being but also the psychological aspect because they were asked very quickly to evacuate and that is the first time that we've mass evacuated. So for them to leave their island so quickly and then to return so we want them to be prepared. they will have damages. The things that they left may not be there but be assured that The Bahamas Government and all of the agencies will be there to assist.

NEMA is again utilising the services of Bahamasair, Sky Bahamas, Pineapple Air, as well as Flamingo Air to return evacuees home. They're also utilising the services of the Motor Vessell Vinez. Now NEMA officials are again asking remaining evacuees here in the capital to contact their offices at 322-6081.