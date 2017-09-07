NEMA'S CAPTAIN RUSSELL UPDATES ON EVACUEES AND PERSONS REMAINING

Director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Captain Stephen Russell announced at NEMA on Thursday morning, September 7, 2017 that voluntary evacuations have been made from Great Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, and Ragged Island via aircraft. Bimini will be an additional island to be evacuated. The carriers that aided the evacuation were Bahamasair, Sky Bahamas, Pineapple Air, and Flamingo. A total of 1,223 people were received yesterday in New Providence from the respective islands. Captain Russell also personally observed independent evacuees from Bimini and Long Island where evacuation was not necessary. An additional 21 people want to leave Matthew Town. They are being accommodated with 2 additional flights.

Three shelters are currently being used to accommodate persons that wish to utilize them: New Providence Community Church and the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium are currently open and comfortably sheltered 116 people last night. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and Social Services were on site preparing meals for everyone. Persons remaining on the evacuated islands are 200 in Inagua, 100 in Acklins and 70 in Mayaguana. The Inagua warehouse is fully stocked with necessary items for persons who remain there. As all family island nurses and island administrators will be absent during the storm, remaining persons are urged to stay in consistent contact with one another and to never be alone during the storm. They are also advised not to take any unnecessary risks as lives have already been lost due to hurricane Irma's intensity.

Inagua will be feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma beginning at 3 pm today. The entire Bahamas will receive an "all clear" no later than Monday. For evacuees, this is when damage assessments will begin taking place to evaluate what needs to be repaired on their respective islands. No emergency flights or shipping will be able to take place before the "all clear" is given.