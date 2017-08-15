NATIONAL APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

Youth unemployment still remains considerably higher that any other age group declining by only 1 percentage point, to 24.1 percent. it's a common trend in the region but President and CEO of The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation Edison Sumner says a National Youth Appreticeship Program is the answer. It's already a work in progress and is being funded by the Interamerican Development Bank with support from government and local partners.

Sumner says "what the chamber is looking at is a three prong approach to post secondary education, that is when young people finish high school". The Chamber CEO says you can expect to see initiatives coming forward from the private sector to encourage young people to qualify themselves before getting into the world of works.

But what are the contributing factors that lead to high unemployment? According to Sumner "the lack of skills and training to qualify for jobs". "Now a key link to training young people for these jobs is identifying what the market is in need of"...Sumner shared with us in his view the market The Bahamas should be capitalizing on that could prove quite lucrative and aid in significantly reducing levels of unemployment.