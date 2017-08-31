NASSAU FLIGHT SERVICES BACK TO SCHOOL JAMBOREE

100 children of employees of the Nassau Flight Services, and the Stapledon community were treated to a Back to School Jamboree courtesy of the executives of that company on the Stapledon Park today. It's the third consecutive year that the organisation has hosted the event ensuring that staff members and residents in the area are ready for the new academic school year. Next year, will be the fourth year and officials say they plan to take the initiative to San Salvador and Exuma in the month of August.

General Manager, Ricardo Rolle says it's always a pleasure to give back to those persons who assist in providing quality service to customers. So with the social club sponsoring events through out the year and a sponsor this year was aerial out of Miami, Florida and its where we buy heavy duty equipment and we thank them for assisting us in the community. It shows the employees that we care about them and their families and the children are the future and we want to show them that we care about them when school opens next week.