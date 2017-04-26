NAI BAHAMAS REALTY COMMERCIAL RANKED IN SIOR TOP 100 OFFICE TRANSACTION LIST

NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial, a member of the world’s premier managed network of commercial real estate firms, is pleased to announce that it has been included in The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) Top 100 Office Transaction List of 2016.

The SIOR Top 100 Office Transaction List ranks the largest office transactions by square feet, completed by SIOR members throughout the world.

The awards were derived from nearly 650 SIOR members who reported close to 2,000 transactions totaling more than USD $8.6 billion in leases and sales, and represents more than 12,343,138 in square feet of property in categories including: industrial; investment; office; land; alternative assets; associate; and redevelopment.

NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial ranked 66th among SIOR members in the world in this prestigious list for the sale of the 59,710 sq. ft. UBS corporate centre on East Bay St. in Nassau, Bahamas.

“We’re proud to join this impressive list of brokers whose efforts have distinguished them as industry leaders and experts,” said Larry Roberts, CEO of NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial. “This achievement is an honour, and really the result of the trust and confidence placed in us by our clients, combined with our strict attention to all details of a transaction.”

The largest office sale transaction, both by dollar volume and square footage, was a 806,864-square-foot office building sale in Kansas City for $94 million.

NAI Bahamas Realty Commercial was named the 2016 President’s Award Winner by NAI Global for its success in the international commercial real estate market.