N.C.P.C STEPPING UP ITS ENDEAVORS TO ELIMINATE CHILD ABUSE

The Bahamas -- The National Child Protection Council (NCPC) is taking its fight against child abuse to a national level.

Focused on the goal of teaching, educating and bringing to light the various types of child abuse and the effects of such abuse on children, Dr. Novia Carter, Co-Chair of the National Child Protection Council said that the Council is committed to reducing the number of child abuse cases in The Bahamas.

“The National Child Protection Council is a government-appointed Committee with responsibility to ensure the protection of the rights of all children throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” said Ms. Carter, during a press conference while in Grand Bahama on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

“This year, as we celebrate child protection month, the Council intends to visit three family islands. We’ve already visited the island of Abaco, where we spent three days, we’re here in Grand Bahama for three days and at the end of the month, we will be in Eleuthera for another three days.”

The purpose of the visits to the various schools on the different islands is to ensure that children, parents, community persons and all stake holders realize the effects of child abuse, and efforts being taken nationally to protect the children of The Bahamas.

While in Grand Bahama, members of the Council visited a number of schools on the island, where they carried out a lot of training as well as introduced the children to the ‘say no’ campaign.

Ms. Carter noted that the National Child Protection Council has launched several programs over the years, but its main program is “Say no, then go.”

She explained that one of the major activities the Council will launch this month throughout The Bahamas is the Pinwheel Campaign: the pinwheel is the new symbol of child protection, and it states, “We want every child to have a healthy and bright future.”