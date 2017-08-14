MULTI-ISLAND APPREHENSION EXERCISE

Again border patrol has spent the weekend transporting more than 200 Haitian migrants from Ragged Island, Exuma and the first sighting in Inagua. Loading their meager personal belongings; the group was turned over to immigration officials. Kirklyn Neely, Head of Immigration Enforcement and his team in the midst of a mutli island apprehention exercise says "occupancy numbers at the detention center this week are around 300. An apprehension exercise set for Friday should take that number down by half. But the trend of more incoming migrants is troubling to immigration officials".

The apprehensions follow immigration raids here in the capital last week. Immigration Officials took in illegals from Haiti, Columbia, Cuba, Mexico, China, Sri Lanka and Peru. But Haiti remains a sore point.