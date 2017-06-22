MORTON SALT EXECUTIVES HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH LABOUR MINISTER

Senior executives of Morton Salt, Inc., Kevin Brad Morris and Vivian Moultrie, recently met with the Minister of Labour, Senator the Hon. Dion A. Foulkes at the Department of Labour on Rosetta Street. Minister Foulkes was accompanied by Robert Farquharson, the Director of Labour and Mr. Morris was accompanied by Attorneys at Law Oscar Johnson and Christal Sands-Feaste of Higgs and Johnson Chambers. The Labour Minister noted that he was delighted to meet with the group as he is very well aware of the importance of Morton Salt to the people and community of Inagua. Morton Salt’s executives described the relationship with the management of Morton Salt and the Bahamas Industrial Manufacturing and Allied Workers Union (BIMAWU) as harmonious.

The executives pledged to continue to make regular financial contributions to the social and educational development of Inagua including, funding for educational pursuits, public library, youth activities and the fitness center. Pictured seated from left to right is Mrs. Christel Sands-Feaste, Partner, Higgs & Johnson, Minister of Labour, Senator the Hon. Dion A. Foulkes at center and Mr. Robert Farquharson, Director of Labour. Pictured standing from left to right is Mr. Kevin Brad Morris, Director Labour and Employee Relations at Morton Salt Inc., Mr. Vivian Moultrie, Morton’s Salt Manager of Administrative Services, and Mr. Oscar N.Johnson Jr. Managing Partner, Higgs & Johnson Chambers.