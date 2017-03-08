MOBILE PASSPORT UNIT PROCESSES PASSPORTS AT HOME IN SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES

The Mobile Unit of the Bahamas Passport Office paid a visit to the home of 90-year-old retiree, Mrs. Florene Crawley of Seabreeze Estates on Tuesday, March 7. The unit was dispatched to process Mrs. Crawley's passport on-site at her home.

The processing of passports by the Passport Office's Mobile Unit is an expansion of a system that is already in place for Family Island residents who live in remote areas and are unable to come to Nassau for their passports.

The unit, which only operates in special circumstances, is mobilized once certain criteria are met. Individuals wishing to have the service would have to meet those special requirements.